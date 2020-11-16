Recoveries double of fresh cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With nine districts each reporting less than 100 new infections, Andhra Pradesh saw its coronavirus tally grow by a little over 1,000 on Sunday. Even as the total number of infections have shot past 8.5 lakh, new recoveries, which were more than double the number of fresh infections, ensured that the active cases go below 19,000.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 53,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, out of which 1,056 returned positive. Till now, the state has tested over 91 lakh samples.

District-wise, East Godavari was the only district where over 200 people tested positive in a day followed by 154 in West Godavari and 153 in Krishna. The single-day spikes were the lowest in Srikakulam (24), Vizianagaram (25), Kurnool (27), Nellore (30), Prakasam (37), and Kadapa (47).

The cumulative in West Godavari crossed 90,000 and 45,000 in Srikakulam. West Godavari is the second district to have reported over 90,000 infections after East Godavari (where the aggregate is 1.20 lakh).

Meanwhile, another 2,100 patients were cured bringing down the active cases to 18,659. The recovery rate in the state has now increased to more than 97 per cent.

Seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases each — with the lowest 281 in Kurnool — even as over 10,000 people still infected are from East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur alone.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 casualties, which were in single digits since the past few days, stood at 14 in the 24 hours. Two deaths each were reported from Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam; and one each from East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Prakasam and Vizianagaram.