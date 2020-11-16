STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southwest monsoon rainfall normal so far

Meanwhile, agriculture field preparations and sowing during Rabi season have picked up momentum.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Compared to the South West Monsoon, which saw excess rainfall, North East Monsoon, commenced in the State the last week of October, is witnessing a normal rainfall. In fact, in some districts, the rainfall is less than normal.

Meanwhile, agriculture field preparations and sowing during Rabi season have picked up momentum. As against the normal extent of 22.75 lakh hectares, the target has been fixed at 23.86 lakh hectares this year. 

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the average rainfall in the State as on November 15 is 932.1 mm against a normal rainfall of 796.mm, that is 15.8 per cent surplus, which is considered normal. However, when the rainfall during October 1 to November 11 is taken into account, the rainfall has come down drastically.  

There was 10.7 per cent deficit rainfall than normal. It was excess in north coastal districts (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts) with 24.7 per cent surplus rains. Srikakulam district with 7.4 per cent deficit was the only exception. In south coastal districts (Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore), there was a deficit rainfall of 38.7 per cent.  

However, the situation is changing in Nellore and Prakasam districts, which reported heavy rains in the last 3-4 days. Rayalaseema region (Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts) also witnessed deficit rainfall of 21.6 per cent. 

According to the agriculture department’s weekly report, during Rabi season as on November 11, 2.73 lakh hectares sown area as against the normal sown area (as on date) of 4.5 lakh hectare. That is, only 61 per cent of the normal sowing was completed.

