VMRDA vacates TDP leader’s restaurant

The premises was taken on lease from the VMRDA by TDP leader Harsha Vardhan in 2004, from when he has been running the hotel there. 

Policemen stand outside Fusion Foods restaurant, which was vacated by VMRDA in Visakhapatnam. The restaurant was run by TDP leader Harsha Vardhan I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Sunday cracked the whip on Fusion Foods restaurant near Gurjada Kalakshetram in Siripuram here and got it vacated from the VMRDA premises. The premises was taken on lease from the VMRDA by TDP leader Harsha Vardhan in 2004, from when he has been running the hotel there. 

As per the VMRDA notice, the extension of lease given in 2015 up to 2024 was against the VMRDA rules. Though the State government’s approval is necessary for giving an extension beyond three years, the lease was renewed without any such approval. Allotment or extension of the lease ought to be granted after issuing a public notice for auction of the shops. Since the norms were not followed in the allotment, the VMRDA issued a notice and got it vacated on Sunday morning, official sources said. 

Incidentally, Harsha Vardhan was questioned in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Vizag airport  on October 25, 2018 when he was leader of the Opposition. The prime accused in the rooster knife attack case, J Srinivasa Rao, was an employee of the restaurant run by Harsha Vardhan at the airport.

Harsha Vardhan said he had been running the restaurant on the VMRDA premises for the past five years. A renewal of the lease was given to his restaurant by the VMRDA up to 2024. He alleged the officials took action against him owing to political vendetta. 

“There are several shops which have been running for 30 years in the VUDA (Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority) buildings. Though no action was taken against them, the VMRDA has taken action against my hotel,” he pointed out. 

TDP leaders Palla Srinivasa Rao, Md Nazeer and others visited the spot and criticised the authorities for targeting the TDP leader. They said that the lease is valid till 2024, but the authorities acted in a haste.
Meanwhile, TDP State president K Atchannaidu, in a statement, said the YSRC State government was acting against TDP leaders and followers. He questioned the VMRDA for vacating the hotel “without any prior information”. 

Though it was a public holiday on Saturday, officials served the notice on that day, which showed they acted under pressure, Atachannaidu said. He said the recent actions of the government against 
Sabbam Hari, Gitam College and now Harsha Vardhan were nothing but political vendetta.

Atchannaidu alleged YSRC leaders were trying to capture properties in Visakhapatnam. No action was taken against the ruling party leaders, but the officials were acting swiftly against TDP leaders. The hotel was vacated without any valid reasons, he said. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government began its rule with destruction and is continuing the same, he said.

Though it was a public holiday on Saturday, officials served the notice on that day, which showed they acted under pressure, TDP State president K Atchannaidu said, adding that YSRC leaders are trying to capture property in Visakhapatnam 

