After seven months, Tirupati zoo reopens for visitors

All Covid-19 precautionary measures are being followed after reopening, a press statement from the zoo informed.

Published: 17th November 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors happy to walk into SV Zoological Park in Tirupati on Monday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park reopened for visitors on Monday, after over seven months of shutdown owing to the Covid-19 spread and the ensuing lockdown. On the first day of reopening, a very few people visited the zoo.

All Covid-19 precautionary measures are being followed after reopening, a press statement from the zoo informed.Visitors are being checked with thermal scanners at the entrance, and masks have been made mandatory. Sanitiser dispensers have been installed at various locations. All the washrooms have been sanitised and soaps and sanitisers were placed in them. Sign boards have been placed at different locations to convey Covid-19 protocol to visitors.

“The SV Zoo has a wonderful ambience to woo tourists from across the country and the potential of pilgrims visiting the Tirumala temple is being tapped aptly,” opined K Santhi, a visitor. It may be recalled here that the SV Zoo has initiated a series of eco-friendly measures and has also encouraged philanthropists to come forward to adopt animals in the zoo. Donations are exempted under 80G of Income Tax and donors will receive an official certificate of adoption and information sheet about the animal.For more information, visit www.svzoo.com or contact 0877-2249235 or 9440810068.

