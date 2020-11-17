STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM to release Rs 510.3 crore interest subsidy on crop loans

Further, input subsidy of Rs 132 crore for the crop losses during October will also be credited to the accounts of the farmers who suffered losses. 

Published: 17th November 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the release of Rs 510.30 crore interest subsidy on the crop loans under the YSR Sunna Vaddi (interest -fress loans) scheme on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the amount to the accounts of 14.5 lakh farmers, who took loans during Kharif 2019 and repaid the same. Further, input subsidy of Rs 132 crore for the crop losses during October will also be credited to the accounts of the farmers who suffered losses. 

As promised to the farmers, supporting small and marginal farmers, the State government is also releasing the interest subsidy under interest-free loans, which the previous government failed to pay, amounting to Rs 1,180 crore. To ensure transparency in the implementation of interest free loans, repayment of the crop loans taken by the farmers is being tracked using e-crop data and the farmers are being encouraged to repay in time to avail the interest-free loans scheme. Further, social audit is conducted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunna Vaddi Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp