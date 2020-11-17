Andhra CM to release Rs 510.3 crore interest subsidy on crop loans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the release of Rs 510.30 crore interest subsidy on the crop loans under the YSR Sunna Vaddi (interest -fress loans) scheme on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the amount to the accounts of 14.5 lakh farmers, who took loans during Kharif 2019 and repaid the same. Further, input subsidy of Rs 132 crore for the crop losses during October will also be credited to the accounts of the farmers who suffered losses.

As promised to the farmers, supporting small and marginal farmers, the State government is also releasing the interest subsidy under interest-free loans, which the previous government failed to pay, amounting to Rs 1,180 crore. To ensure transparency in the implementation of interest free loans, repayment of the crop loans taken by the farmers is being tracked using e-crop data and the farmers are being encouraged to repay in time to avail the interest-free loans scheme. Further, social audit is conducted.