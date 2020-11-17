STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra witnessed less air pollution this Diwali compared to previous years

In 2019, the 24-hour average AQI in Visakhapatnam on Diwali was 326, which is very poor, he added.

Published: 17th November 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

pollution

For representational purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Air pollution levels this Diwali were less than in previous years. All four Real-Time Monitoring Air Quality Index (AQI) Stations in the State — at Visakhapatnam, Tirumala, Velagapudi and Rajamahendravaram — recorded a dip in pollution owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. All stations recorded air quality that was either moderate or satisfactory on Diwali.

The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) took up a survey based on guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) following the Supreme Court’s orders to carry out studies in cities for 14 days, starting seven days prior to Diwali. As part of the court’s guidelines, the APPCB officials carried out a pre-survey in all four cities on November 9 to check the ambient air quality levels between 6 pm and midnight, and similarly on November 14, when Diwali was celebrated.

APPCB junior scientific officer BV Prasad told TNIE on Monday that readings from the four AQI stations are usually taken between 6 and 10 pm on Diwali, when most crackers are burst. This year, the AQI at Visakhapatnam at 8 pm touched 425, which is severe. However, the overall reading stood at 117 (moderate). In 2019, the 24-hour average AQI in Visakhapatnam on Diwali was 326, which is very poor, he added.

The official further said plans are on to set up a 24-hour Real Time Monitoring AQI station in Vijayawada. The AQI value near Velagapudi, Amaravati was 74 (satisfactory) on Saturday evening, as against 43 (good) on Diwali last year. In Rajahamahendravaram, the AQI value was 113 (moderate) on Saturday evening, as against 311 (very poor) on Diwali last year. With this, the AQI value reduced three times in Rajamahendravaram, he pointed out.In Tirumala, the AQI value has been below 50 for two consecutive years, as Diwali is celebrated without bursting crackers. 

What led to the drop in pollution levels?
People were aware about air pollution and chose not to burst crackers, APPCB junior scientific officer BV Prasad said, adding that there was uncertainty about the sale of crackers this year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pollution AQI andhra diwali
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp