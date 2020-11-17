STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP questions police arrest in Nandyal suicide case

The BJP state chief said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was not sincere about the Polavaram project.

Published: 17th November 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:21 AM

BJP State president Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the arrest of police personnel in the case of Abdul Salaam family suicide incident at Nandyal in Kurnool district last fortnight, BJP State president Somu Veerraju has found fault with both the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP for resorting to “vote-bank politics”.

“What is the logic behind arresting a police officer for doing his duty? He was investigating the case of gold theft and as part of, he questioned the suspect. Why should he be arrested for it? Farmers are committing suicide in AP and other States. Should the chief ministers of those States be held responsible and arrested?” he questioned. The BJP leader accused both the YSRC and TDP of engaging in minority appeasement. 

Nandyal CI Somasekhar Reddy  and head constable Gangadhar were arrested in connection the suicide of the family of four, who shot a video accusing the cops of harassment before taking the extreme step.  

Addressing the media here on Monday, Veerraju questioned both the TDP and YSRC as to why they were not treating Hindus as voters and only vie to get minority votes. “Are we not humans? Is there no need for Hindus in the State?” he sought to know. Veerraju accused the ruling party of labelling the BJP for just pointing out the irregularities in the TTD and seeking action against those behind the burning of temple chariot in East Godavari district. 

Objecting to the prohibition imposed by the State government on bathing in Tungabhadra river during Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, he urged the government to allow people to take the holy dip. He also questioned the State government for releasing `200 crore for Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, when it has no plans for developing the ghats. 

“The most important ritual during Pushkaralu is taking the holy dip in the river and for that, ghats need to be developed. If river bathing is not allowed, what is the point of conducting the entire event and allocating `200 crore? In view of Covid-19, pilgrim flow in Tirumala was regulated by bringing down the number of devotees from 60,000 to below 20,000. Similar system can be adopted for Tungabhadra Pushkaralu and devotees in limited numbers can be allotted. Further, the officials can increase the flow of the river and strengthen sanitation,” he suggested. 

Centre’s role in Polavaram

Veerraju asserted that the BJP is fully committed to completing Polavaram project and accused both ruling and opposition of spreading lies over the issue. He pointed out that unlike Telangana politicians, Andhra politicians are not united when it comes to irrigation projects. He questioned Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar for ignoring the role of BJP-led NDA government in the Polavaram project. “Former chief minister YS Rajasekahra Reddy initiated the project and the BJP will complete it,” Veerraju asserted. 

The BJP state chief said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was not sincere about the Polavaram project. Construction of two lift irrigation projects in twin Godavari districts stand testimony to it. He questioned why the State government was not exposing the corruption of the TDP in Polavaram project. He demanded that the government take action for ending the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests. 

