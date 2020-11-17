STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boat service resumes at Srisailam

The boating services were first stopped in September last after the boat tragedy in Godavari river near Kachuluru village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district. 

Tourists travelling in a boat from Pathala Ganga to Srisailam project site | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After a gap of 14 months, the tourism department resumed boating services in Srisailam on Monday. Srisailam temple executive officer KS Rama Rao launched the first trip from Pathala Ganga to the project site. Three boats have been engaged--two to the dam site and one for Akka Mahadevi Caves.

Over 50 tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana died when the private boat - Royal Vasista Punnami - capsized in the Godavari. The Covid-19 situation led to the extension of the ban. Srisailam tourism manager B Penchal Reddy said the government has given permission for operating boats to various tourist destinations across the State. 

“At present, the boating facility is available till the dam site and Akka Mahadevi Caves. It may be enhanced till Nagarjuna Sagar if we get the permission from the Telangana government,” he added. 
He said, “The safety of tourists is our top priority. We appeal to tourists, boat owners and staff to follow safety norms and not to carry inflammable material.”

While a trip to the dam would cost an adult Rs 60 and a child Rs 45, boating till the caves would cost Rs 330 for an adult and Rs 225 for a child, the manager said. An additional charge of Rs 50 on forest entry ticket has been levied by the Telangana government for the trip to Akka Mahadevi Caves, he added. 

The officials are planning to resume the service between Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects due to rise in the water level, in a week. The Port, Irrigation, Revenue, and Police departments and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) have made foolproof security arrangements for safe water transport.

