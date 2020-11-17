Polytechnics, ITIs in Andhra to open on November 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued an order to open all the polytechnics under the control of the Department of Technical Education in the State on November 23 for the academic year 2020-21.

It has also approved the common academic calendar and guidelines to be followed for commencement of the current academic year for polytechnics.

The State government also issued orders on Monday to commence classes for the senior students of ITI on November 23 and junior college students on December 14. The academic year will conclude on August 30, 2021.