Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju now chairperson of 104 temples

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, Chairperson of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam, and Mansas Trust, has been made chairperson of 104 temples in the State.

The decision was taken by the Endowments Department following a representation made by Sanchaita on October 27 that her father Ananda Gajapathi Raju was chairman of 104 temples as the founding family member. Sanchaita said since she is the legal heir of Ananda Gajapathi Raju, she should also be recognised as the founding family member for those temples.

The Commissioner of Endowments issued a directive on October 29 to the temples whose annual income is less than `2 lakh to take steps to recognise Sanchaita as the founding family member. Based on the directive, Deputy Commissioner of Endowments BVS Durga Prasad declared that Sanchaita will be the chairperson of nine temples in East Godavari district henceforth. They include temples in Kotipalli, Ainavilli Lanka, Veeravallipalem and Chintalanka.