Special drive for summary revision of electoral rolls in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date has been announced by the Election Commission of India. Accordingly, draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh have been published on Monday.

Claims and objections on the draft rolls will be received till December 15 and after disposal of these claims and objections, final electoral rolls will be published on January 15, 2021.

The special campaign dates are November 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday), December 12 (Saturday) and December 13 (Sunday).

All the electors and eligible citizens who will attain 18 years as on January 1, 2021 and those who missed to enrol themselves in earlier occasions, can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections from today till December 15. All applications can be filed online on www.nvsp.in