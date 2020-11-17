STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP fields Panabaka for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll

N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced former union minister of State Panabaka Lakshmi as the party’s candidate for the coming by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll has been necessitated in Tirupati due to the death of sitting YSR Congress MP B Durga Prasad, in September, of COVID-19.

The schedule for the poll has not been announced yet. The ruling party is expected to field the kin of the late MP and a formal announcement is expected in a few days. The BJP is also jumping into the fray, seeking to reclaim Tirupati which it once represented in Parliament.

Naidu, in a teleconference with leaders of Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, called upon the party leaders and cadre to strive hard for the victory of Panabaka Lakshmi, who joined the TDP from the Congress last year. 

The unchecked corruption of the YSRC should be exposed before the public while explaining the development brought during the previous regime. The TDP has made many efforts and brought a lot of development projects in Tirupati segment, Naidu asserted.

Expressing concern over the future of the State under YSRC regime, Naidu said by killing Amaravati Capital city, employment opportunities were denied to the youth. Farmers’ hopes were destroyed with the stalling of the Polavaram project works. The industrialists were chased away from the State by threatening them for commissions and shares. Jagan  was not talking about the SCS now, he said. 

