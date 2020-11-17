Visakhapatnam International Airport witnesses 50 per cent rise in footfall

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam International Airport is fast bouncing back from the Covid-19-induced reduction in travel. The airport registered an approximately-50 per cent growth in footfall in October compared to the previous month.

While the footfall was 83,000 in September, it rose to 1.20 lakh in October. “This is a positive sign, as the airport is heading towards the pre-Covid situation,” said airport director Raj Kishore.

He told TNIE on Monday that while other airports are seeing their footfall grow in hundreds, in Vizag, the growth is in thousands. The airport, which resumed operations with five arrivals and five departures after the lockdown, is now witnessing an average of 17 arrivals and 17 departures daily.

“The footfall in May was 7,000. Since then, it has increased every month, to 39,000 in June, 42,000 in July, 60,000 in August, 83,000 in September, and 1.20 lakh in October. The number of flights was increased by 20 per cent,” Raj Kishore said.

At the present rate, he said the airport would most probably reach its pre-lockdown passenger flow of 2.20 lakh footfalls per month and 78 flights per day by March next year.Raj Kishore said there was a delay in launching the N5 taxi track as the survey is pending.

“All approvals were given for operation of the taxi track. The survey team could not visit the airport due to the pandemic,” he said, adding that the team is likely to visit by the end of November or first week of December, after which the taxi track will be commissioned. Along with it, six parking bays for A320 flights will be commissioned. Commissioning of the taxi track will allow more flights to be operated, and this will ensure better connectivity, he said.

Besides, early-morning departure flights from Vizag can be started. At least 12 flights can land and take off per hour, he said.Raj Kishore further said six additional parking bays (there are presently four), three aero bridges and three parking slots will be set up. Four parking bays in the old terminal are now being used for chartered flights, VIPs, and non-scheduled flights. The official said the airport also registered a healthy growth in terms of cargo handling despite the pandemic.

“Work on linear expansion of the airport was going on at a brisk pace and the building expansion will be completed by the end of the year. The expansion will provide additional space of 10,000 sq m at the airport,” he said.

Passenger footfall at Visakhapatnam airport:

April: 24, May: 7,958, June: 40,033, July: 42,153, August: 60,920, September: 84,490, October: 1,19,983

Flight operations at Vizag Airport

April: 32, May: 143, June: 472, July: 552, August: 652, September: 794, October: 1,090