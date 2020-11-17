STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam now has an entire library dedicated to drama

The primary purpose of the library is to attract scholars, enthusiasts and people seeking resources related to drama.

Published: 17th November 2020

For representational purpose only.

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A one-of-a-kind library, named Ranga Sai Drama Library, was opened on the first floor of TSR Complex here on Monday. The brainchild of drama enthusiast Ranga Sai, the library has close to 9,000 books, which Ranga Sai had been collecting over two decades. All books at the facility pertain to various aspects of drama. The facility also has a collection of hand-written unpublished drama scripts, and several published ones.

The primary purpose of the library is to attract scholars, enthusiasts and people seeking resources related to drama. “We will bring in more books. I want this place to be a storehouse for everything related to drama,” Ranga Sai said. The library also has the traditional Harikathalu and Burrakathalu. It presently has books in Telugu, English and Kannada. “My aim is to include dramas from all around the world and as many languages as possible,” Ranga Sai told TNIE.

He added that drama holds cultural and historical significance, and plays a pivotal role in solving societal problems. “I have seen how people have come to terms with their problems after seeing a drama. Some even find solutions within the drama scripts,” he explained.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, GVMC Commissioner G Srujana and retired IAS officer G Balaramayya appreciated the team behind the library for their efforts, and said it is a beautiful and unique idea. “We hope people visit the library often,” said G Balaramayya. It was also announced that the library will host a weekly meet-up for people to analyse various kinds of dramas.

