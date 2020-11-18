Andhra Pradesh logs 2,293 new COVID-19 recoveries; 1,395 cases emerge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight districts of the state reported below 100 infections each in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 66,000 samples were tested in the period, out of which 1,395 new cases emerged. Krishna reported the most 260 cases, followed by 247 in West Godavari and 214 in East Godavari. The three districts contributed more than half to the single-day spike.

Among the eight districts which reported less than 100 cases, Kurnool saw the lowest spike of 18, followed by 31 in Prakasam. The three north coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam recorded 147 cases, combined, while the Rayalaseema districts--Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur--contributed 265 positives to the tally.

Meanwhile, recoveries in the 24 hours were significantly higher than the fresh infections. With another 2,293 patients getting cured, the overall recoveries crossed 8.32 lakh even as the caseload in the state climbed to 8.56 lakh.

Active cases in seven districts are less than 1,000 with the lowest 250 in Kurnool and the highest around 5,000 in East Godavari. Also, nine more Covid-19 patients succumbed: Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported two casualties each, and Anantapur, East Godavari and Kadapa one each.