Andhra Pradesh students make gadget to ensure physical distance

SRIKAKULAM: Class 9 students of a government residential school here have created light-weight digital ID cards with sensors to ensure physical distancing is practised among the students at the school in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Duppalavalasa AP Balayogi Gurukulam students Yagati Yaswanth, Peyyala Giri and a few others created the device — with an LCD display, battery, buzzer and ultrasonic sensor unit — which they call a ‘measuring card’.

A red light and buzzer on the card gets turned on if students at the school are less than 6 ft away from each other. The students made the device with the support of school technical trainer Shiva Santosh Kumar, using material from the institute’s Atal Tinkering lab.

“It costs `200 to make each card. We are trying to reduce the manufacturing cost by adopting advanced technology, and also plan to reduce the size of the card,” Kumar told The New Indian Express.District Collector J Nivas appreciated the work of the students when they met him at the Collectorate.

District Balayogir Gurukulas coordinator Y Yasodha Laxmi, principal Devendra Rao, and superintendent Chandrayya joined the students to meet the Collector.