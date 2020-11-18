STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh students make gadget to ensure physical distance

District Balayogir Gurukulas coordinator Y Yasodha Laxmi, principal Devendra Rao, and superintendent Chandrayya joined the students to meet the Collector.

Published: 18th November 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Srikakulam Collector J Nivas appreciates the students who created the ‘measuring card’

Srikakulam Collector J Nivas appreciates the students who created the ‘measuring card’

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Class 9 students of a government residential school here have created light-weight digital ID cards with sensors to ensure physical distancing is practised among the students at the school in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It launches an alert if students
are near each other

Duppalavalasa AP Balayogi Gurukulam students Yagati Yaswanth, Peyyala Giri and a few others created the device — with an LCD display, battery, buzzer and ultrasonic sensor unit — which they call a ‘measuring card’. 

A red light and buzzer on the card gets turned on if students at the school are less than 6 ft away from each other. The students made the device with the support of school technical trainer Shiva Santosh Kumar, using material from the institute’s Atal Tinkering lab. 

“It costs `200 to make each card. We are trying to reduce the manufacturing cost by adopting advanced technology, and also plan to reduce the size of the card,” Kumar told The New Indian Express.District Collector J Nivas appreciated the work of the students when they met him at the Collectorate. 

District Balayogir Gurukulas coordinator Y Yasodha Laxmi, principal Devendra Rao, and superintendent Chandrayya joined the students to meet the Collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh student Andhra Pradesh physical distancing ensure physical distance
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp