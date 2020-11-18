STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boating activity in Krishna, East Godavari districts to resume soon

It may be mentioned that the government had suspended boating after the tragedy at Kachluru, near Devipatnam, on September 15 last. 

Tourists take a joy ride in an in APTDC boat on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Tourists take a joy ride in an in APTDC boat on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday | Express

VIJAYAWADA/R’VARAM: Boating services to Bhavani Island in Krishna district and Papikondalu along the Godavari are expected to resume soon with the state government giving necessary permission, officials said.“Permission for boating operations between Berm Park and Bhavani Island will be given in the next couple of days,” said Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation chief executive officer Roop Kumar. 

During the fourth phase of ‘Unlock’, the tourism department allowed boating on the Krishna, but later suspended it due to heavy inflows into Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.  “All necessary arrangements are being made as the Kartika Masam has already begun and many prefer to organise ‘vana bhojanalu’ at the island,” he added.

Kakinada port, irrigation, revenue, police and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) officials have made foolproof security arrangements for safe water transport. Control rooms have been set up along the water bodies to monitor the boating operations in East Godavari.

“Boating to the famous Papikondalu and Dindi (near Palakollu), Hope Island (near Kakinada), Kakinada Beach and other places would be re-launched soon,” APTDC divisional manager (East and West Godavari) Thota Veera Narayana said.

“Many private boats have applied for permission for operating from Rajamahendravaram, Pattiseema, Pochamma Gandi (temple), Polavaram and Singanapalli to Papikondalu. Two APTDC boats -- Sir Arthur Cotton with a seating capacity of 74 and Haritha with a seating capacity of 94 will be operated in the Godavari on the same route, where the demand during Kartika Masam will be high,” Veera Narayana added.

