STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cybercriminals have field day in Prakasam, makes fake Facebook accounts of SIs to extort money

The IT wing of the Prakasam police identifying the FB posts on the SIs’ accounts, alerted the officials, who immediately got in touch with their contacts.

Published: 18th November 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: If advancement in technology has come as a blessing in disguise, it certainly also has its disadvantages. A few weeks ago, cybercriminals created fake Facebook accounts in the names of some of the SIs of Prakasam district and started chatting with their contacts. They attempted to take money from them by saying they were in a precarious financial condition. 

The IT wing of the Prakasam police identifying the FB posts on the SIs’ accounts, alerted the officials, who immediately got in touch with their contacts.Not stopping with this, the cybercriminals created a fake FB page of Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal. While chatting with his contacts, they sought some money.  

Immediately, the Prakasam police IT wing alerted the SP and he responded through his original FB page and other platforms cautioning his contacts not to believe such posts since it was the handiwork of cybercriminals.  

In a similar incident, an old contact of Podili CI V Sree Ram believing the request made on fake FB page to be genuine, transferred `15,000 to the given account number. Later, Sree Ram came to know about the incident. Immediately, he warned all his contacts not to fall victim to such fraudulent requests and before transferring funds, confirm the same with him. 

“A few B Tech students are creating fake FB accounts in the names of celebrities and officials and are getting in touch with their contacts. Some persons from a place called Jamtara in Jharkhand commit such frauds. There is also a TV show named after Jamtara, which reveals how these youths were cheating the public using technology,” the CI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam Prakasam cybercrimes Fake Facebook account
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp