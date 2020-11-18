International Migration Centre soon to give foreign job info to aspirants 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the government will soon set up the International Migration Centre for ensuring employment opportunities abroad for the youth from Andhra Pradesh. He said that plans are afoot to provide employment opportunities to around 3,000 people from the State in Germany, Gulf and European States through the Overseas Manpower Company of AP (OMCAP).

Chairing the 23rd board meeting of the OMCAP through a videoconference from the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress with regard to the decisions taken in the previous board meeting.

Around 2,000 people from AP were recruited for jobs abroad in 2019-20 through the OMCAP, the officials said. However, training programmes could not be conducted as planned owing to the outbreak of COVID from March this year.

Stating that there are around 2,000 foreign vacancies up for grabs in different categories such as home maids, cooks, electricians, drivers, nurses and lift operators, the officials said they will commence the training and recruitment once the Covid situation is improved.

They also said there is scope for sending 1,000 nurses to Germany and consultations are on to enter an agreement with Medizin Park Rhein-Ruhr AG Company. To enable the aspirants to do their jobs in Germany, training will be given on German language, the officials said. Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development department) G Ananta Ramu, APSSDC MD and CEO Arja Srikanth, OMCAP general manager KV Swamy and others attended the virtual board meeting.