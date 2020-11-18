STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls to be held in February: Andhra Election Commissioner

Published: 18th November 2020 08:20 AM

Assembly elections, Vote

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said elections to gram panchayats will be held in February next year, and the schedule will be finalised after consultation with the State government. “The actual notification with the schedule will be duly notified only thereafter,” he said, adding that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) won’t come into force right now.

“As per procedure and the Supreme Court’s orders, the MCC will come into effect four weeks prior to the announcement of actual dates,” he said.Ramesh Kumar, in a communication to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and others, requested the government to take preparatory steps to hold the elections in a “risk-free manner as well as freely and fairly”. “The health department, in particular, may study with a view to implement the best practices successfully adopted in the recent elections in the country and neighbouring State of Telangana in particular in case of GHMC elections,” Ramesh Kumar said.

He, however, did not make any mention of resumption of the earlier notification issued by the Commission, indicating that it might issue a fresh notification for holding the polls. All major political parties, during the all-party meeting convened to elicit their views on the conduct of elections in view of the pandemic, wanted the SEC to issue a fresh notification, and alleged large-scale irregularities in the process followed earlier with respect to filing of nominations and unanimous elections to several local bodies.

The SEC, which said holding timely elections is a Constitutional obligation, made specific reference to the recent Assembly  elections in Bihar. “By-elections were also held in several States and there were no adverse developments reported vis-a-vis worsening of the pandemic situation,” Ramesh Kumar pointed out.

Referring to the elections to local bodies in Rajasthan, Ramesh Kumar said that though the State government there sought more time, it was not granted by the Rajasthan High Court, and the Supreme Court upheld this decision. “The Rajasthan SEC conducted the elections successfully, and the State health department took steps to facilitate voting by coronavirus infectees. Neighbouring Telangana is all set to hold GHMC elections,” he added.

With respect to the pandemic, a ground on which the ruling YSRC wants the elections to be postponed as the government is concerned about a second wave, Ramesh Kumar pointed out that commercial establishments, malls, theatres and gyms were opened, while government schools too are scheduled to reopen in a graded manner. Ramesh Kumar was quick to give a word of appreciation to the government and healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus, and said the efforts of the State government bore fruit. The daily number of new cases, which at one point crossed 10,000, has come down to less than 1,000, he pointed out.

He added that panchayats and the local leadership played a vital role in the management of Covid-19. “Once grassroot elections are held with the local public representatives firmly in position, the success would be even better,” he said.Ramesh Kumar added that the Commission also took note of the fact that holding elections is a prerequisite for release of Finance Commission funds.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the TDP’s stand that a fresh notification should be issued for the local body polls to ensure a level playing field. He alleged the YSRC resorted to threats, intimidation and forcible withdrawal of nominations by rival parties and candidates in the previous phase of the polls. Naidu also sought the cancellation of the notification for conduct of local body elections held in March, considering the alleged large-scale irregularities committed by the ruling YSRC leaders at that time.

The TDP chief stressed the need for accepting online nominations from candidates as a precaution against forcible withdrawals and tearing of nomination papers. The elections should be held amid security provided by Central forces, and steps should be taken to ensure a free and fair election in the best interests of the voters, he said. Finding fault with the SEC issuing a note hinting at conducting local body polls in February next year, YSRC MLA and Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said the former can’t dictate that the government has to conduct something.

“The government will make a decision analysing the conditions in February. Amid the possibilities of the second wave of Covid-19 and uncertainty over the vaccine, the government will have to take a decision depending on the situation. But it is unfair on part of the SEC to give such unilateral statements,’’ he said. He said the government is not against conducting elections, but it was the SEC, who postponed the elections citing the spread of Covid-19 when just two cases were registered. 

