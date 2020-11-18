Nellore police arrest man for attacking two youths

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore police on Tuesday arrested a man for attacking two youths. The video of assault went viral on social media. Having learnt about the incident, the police swung into action and arrested T Rajasekhar (22) of BV Nagar in Nellore. The cops also opened a rowdy-sheet against him.

According to Nellore Rural DSP P Haranath Reddy, the victim Yugandhar, a milk van driver, hired a car from one Srikanth as his owner had planned a trip with his family. Meanwhile, the car met with an accident near Irukalaka Parameswari temple in the city. Srikanth demanded amount to take up repairs to the car. But, Yugandhar failed to repay the amount. Following which, Srikanth asked his friends Rajasekhar and Kiran to teach a lesson to Yugandhar.

Rajasekhar and Kiran took Yugandhar to the Third Mile in Nellore rural and beat him with a stick. Yugandhar received severe injuries on his hand. Though the incident took place in the first week of April, it came to light on Tuesday after the video went viral on social media.

DSPs Haranath and J Srinivasulu Reddy condemned the reports that cricket betting was the reason behind the attack. They said that a manhunt was launched to nab two others involved in the case. Meanwhile, another case was registered against Rajasekhar at Chinnabazar police station for attacking a student. Chinnabazar Sub-Inspector Sk Ali Saheb said that the victim Revanth from Buchireddypalem is studying degree in a private college in Nellore.