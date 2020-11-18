Situation not conducive for panchayat elections due to pandemic, says Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced that the elections to gram panchayats will be held in February next year, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney dashed off a letter to the SEC stating that the situation is not conducive to hold the elections in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Secretary said that the government will immediately inform the SEC regarding its preparedness and readiness 'as and when the situation becomes conducive for the conduct of elections to local bodies.'

Detailing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Sawhney said the overall high positivity of AP, the high number of active cases and the spread to rural areas have been a matter of grave concern. "The fact of the matter is that the entire district administration including the police continue to be actively involved in containment measures,'' she said.

With the SEC referring to the conduct of recent elections in Bihar and byelections in various state Assemblies, Sawhney said various states have followed different strategies to deal with the pandemic and as they have been affected differently, a comparison amongst the states may not present a correct picture. "Hence, we may not let down our guard particularly as the Centre has warned the states to be wary of the cold/winter months. We cannot afford to have another surge having already lost 6,890 human lives,'' the CS said.

Stating that taking a decision for holding elections during a particular period may not be in the best interest of the safety and health of the citizens, Nilam Sawhney urged the Commission to re-examine any decision on holding the elections.

With the SEC convening a video conference with the district collectors and Superintendents of Police on Wednesday on the preparedness to conduct elections, the CS said that it is not necessary to review the preparedness and such a process could perhaps be initiated after the state government is more prepared for the conduct of elections.

Responding to this, Ramesh Kumar reportedly sent an SMS to the Chief Secretary taking 'serious objection' to the letter and said the SEC has taken a decision on conduct of elections after taking into consideration all the issues.