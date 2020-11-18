STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Situation not conducive for panchayat elections due to pandemic, says Andhra government

Responding to this, State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar reportedly sent an SMS to the Chief Secretary taking 'serious objection' to her letter

Published: 18th November 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney

AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney urged the Commission to re-examine any decision on holding the elections (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced that the elections to gram panchayats will be held in February next year, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney dashed off a letter to the SEC stating that the situation is not conducive to hold the elections in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Secretary said that the government will immediately inform the SEC regarding its preparedness and readiness 'as and when the situation becomes conducive for the conduct of elections to local bodies.'

Detailing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Sawhney said the overall high positivity of AP, the high number of active cases and the spread to rural areas have been a matter of grave concern. "The fact of the matter is that the entire district administration including the police continue to be actively involved in containment measures,'' she said.

With the SEC referring to the conduct of recent elections in Bihar and byelections in various state Assemblies, Sawhney said various states have followed different strategies to deal with the pandemic and as they have been affected differently, a comparison amongst the states may not present a correct picture. "Hence, we may not let down our guard particularly as the Centre has warned the states to be wary of the cold/winter months. We cannot afford to have another surge having already lost 6,890 human lives,'' the CS said.

Stating that taking a decision for holding elections during a particular period may not be in the best interest of the safety and health of the citizens, Nilam Sawhney urged the Commission to re-examine any decision on holding the elections.

With the SEC convening a video conference with the district collectors and Superintendents of Police on Wednesday on the preparedness to conduct elections, the CS said that it is not necessary to review the preparedness and such a process could perhaps be initiated after the state government is more prepared for the conduct of elections.

Responding to this, Ramesh Kumar reportedly sent an SMS to the Chief Secretary taking 'serious objection' to the letter and said the SEC has taken a decision on conduct of elections after taking into consideration all the issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp