Vizag among India’s best in early handling of coronavirus, suggests study

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam model has emerged as one of the best practices in urban settings in India with regard to Covid-19 management in constrained situations. As per a study conducted by BMJ Global Health across the country with data from the ICMR and Union Ministry of Health and reports from medical institutions and groups, Visakhapatnam innovation has been cited as an example of an effective response to the pandemic. The study said that while the Centre facilitated combatting of the pandemic, States rapidly innovated, co-learnt, and co-adopted various innovations.

The BMJ (British Medical Journal) is a weekly peer-reviewed medical trade journal, published by the trade union British Medical Association (BMA), and is one of the world’s oldest general medical journals.

The report, which was published recently, focussed on India’s response during the initial days of the Covid-19 outbreak when there was poor availability of masks, sanitiser, PPE kits, oxygen support systems, ventilators, not many hospitals, and low awareness. The BMJ study identified certain best practices, of which, in urban settings, Visakhapatnam was recognised as one of the best practices.

Engagement of the district administration with local medical colleges for patient care and surveillance helped in techno-administrative convergence with contextualisation and mobilisation of human resources, the survey said.Responding on the survey, district Collector V Vinay Chand told TNIE the recognition was vindication of the efforts of the administration.

He said that despite being the largest urban conglomeration in the State, with 25 lakh people, there were only 20 cases in Vizag in the first two-and-a-half months, and of them only 15 cases were in urban areas at a time when hundreds of cases were being reported in other parts of the State.

“Our response in urban settings was a role model for the country,” he said, adding that since the beginning, they followed a strategy of having segregated specialised committees for each task such as quarantine, isolation hospitals, containment, transport, airport, bus stations and others. As many as 22 committees headed by senior officials were formed to deal with the pandemic.

“Specialised responsibilities, convergence between administration and medical practitioners, rigorous training and feedback and continuous monitoring were some of the hallmarks of the initial strategy adopted in the urban area,” he said.

Besides, rapid response teams and 10,000-15,000 staff, including ANMs, Asha workers and volunteers played a critical role.The study was conducted from January to April when the country had a shortage of resources. In the study in rural areas segment Bhilwara, hilly states Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and convergences in urban settings Visakhapatnam were identified as the best models in the country, he said.