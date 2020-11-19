20 arrested in Gurupratap murder case

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The police arrested 20 persons in connection with the murder of Gurunath Reddy of Ananthapuram village in Kondapuram mandal on November 13. DSP Nagaraju said the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s elder brother P Gurugopal Reddy. Two Scorpios, four daggers and three iron pipes were seized from the accused.

The row between Koyyagura Ramesh Reddy group and Karnati Adinarayana Reddy faction over payment of compensation to the displaced families of Gandikota project led to the clash. Special police teams apprehended the accused at a temple in Venkaiah Kalva village in Kondapuram mandal The arrested were produced court, the CI said.