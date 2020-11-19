STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government schools get 2.6 lakh more admissions this year

Officials attribute it to development of infrastructure in schools under Nadu-Nedu, Ammavodi and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka

Published: 19th November 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Another two schemes, including Jagananna Ammavodi and Jaganna Vidya Kanuka, also resulted in the increase of admissions.

Another two schemes, including Jagananna Ammavodi and Jaganna Vidya Kanuka, also resulted in the increase of admissions.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government schools in the State received 2.68 lakh more admissions in the current academic year compared to last year. As against 39.78 lakh enrolled in government schools in 2019, the number the students who took admission in government/aided schools this year has increased to 42.46 lakh this year. Officials attributed it to the development of infrastructure in the government schools under the Nadu-Nedu program. 

The reforms undertaken by the State government are aimed at uplifting the standard of education imparted in government schools and the efforts are yielding immaculate results, officials said. What is more interesting is that 2,01,833 students opted for transfer from private to government schools in just one year. The success in reversing the trend can be attributed to a plethora of student/parent-oriented schemes implemented since 2019.  

Jagananna Ammavodi, Nadu-Nedu and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka form the base of the government’s drive to place government schools at par with their private counterparts, the officials of the school education department said. Particularly, Nadu- Nedu (Then-Now), a massive exercise taken up by the State government for revamping over 45,000 government schools. Apart from major infrastructure renovations, each school will also be equipped with a dedicated English lab in order to facilitate modern learning. As many as 15,715 schools will get English labs in the first phase, which is expected to be completed  by January, 2021.

Another two schemes, including Jagananna Ammavodi and Jaganna Vidya Kanuka, also resulted in the increase of admissions. Under Jagananna Ammavodi, a flagship scheme of the YSRC government, annually a sum of Rs 15,000 is given to the mothers of classes 1-12 students in the government schools. Each student is supplied with uniforms, a school bag, books, socks, a belt and other necessities under the Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme, which not only reduces the financial burden on the poor families at the start of each academic year but also helps the government control dropout rate.

When contacted, School Education Commissioner V China Veerabhadrudu told TNIE that the infrastructure development in schools under Nadu-Nedu and other initiatives by the government instilled confidence among the students and parents.

Moreover, most of the private schools are yet to commence classes. Veerabhadrudu said as the government schools have reopened, the students are preferring to join them as they are confident of getting quality education and good food there. He asserted that there are possibilities of further increase in the number of admissions in government schools in the coming days.

“I have recently inspected a school in Punadipadu village of Krishna district. A girl student, who studied in a private school by paying Rs 20,000 per year, joined the government school. In fact, she is impressed with the quality standards and better infrastructure in the school,’’ Veerabhadrudu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra government schools Andhra government schools admissions
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp