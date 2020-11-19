Andhra govt to launch Jagananna Thodu on November 25, to provide  interest-free loans to street vendors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to roll out Jagananna Thodu, a scheme to issue identity cards and provide Rs 10,000 interest-free loans to street vendors, on November 25. The government will pay the interest of the loans taken by the vendors from banks.

As part of the scheme, about 6.29 lakh applications of the vendors were linked with the banks so far and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete linking all beneficiaries with banks by November 24.

Addressing the District Collectors through a video conference during the review on ‘Spandana’ from his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister underscored the need for completion of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCUs), YSR health clinics, Anganwadi buildings and boundary wall of school by March 31, 2021 without compromising on quality. The Chief Minister said MGNREGS works worth Rs 150 crore are being done every week and only Rs 150 crore of arrears are pending. A section of the media has resorted to false propaganda on MGNRGES pending bills to prevent people from working under the scheme, he said.

Asking the officials to allocate land for construction of BMCUs adjacent to the RBKs, he said allocation of land and other approvals should be given by the end of this month and works should be grounded by December 15. Stating that 78 per cent of the works taken up in 15,715 schools under phase I of Nadu-Nedu have been completed, he directed the collectors and joint collectors to complete the works by December 31. He said that collectors and Joint Collectors must focus on ensuring minimum support price to farmers.

For procurement of Kharif paddy, 5,812 centres have been set up at RBKs and 4,29,481 farmers cultivating paddy, corn, cotton, groundnut and other crops have already registered with RBKs. Farmers produce should be procured within a fortnight after registrations and the payment must be made within 15 days after procurement, he said. Stating that the government already announced Rs 4,500 MSP and given FAQ relaxations for procuring damaged groundnut, he said it should be publicised at the RBKs.

Jagan also reviewed the preparedness for Rabi season. As the Polavaram cofferdam works are underway, water supply in both the Godavari districts will be cut off after April 1 and so the preparatory works of Rabi should be completed by December 31.

What CM says

6.2 L applications of vendors were linked with banks under Jagananna Thodu

78% works taken up in 15,715 schools under phase I of Nadu-Nedu programme have been completed

5,812 centres have been set up at RBKs for procuring paddy

4,29,481 farmers cultivating paddy, corn, cotton, groundnut and other crops have registered with RBKs