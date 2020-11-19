Centre should approve RCE for Polavaram Irrigation Project cleared by CWC: Andhra KSO members

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A non-political round table meeting organized under the aegis of Kisan Service Organisation-Andhra Pradesh (KSO-AP) has passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to approve the revised cost estimates (RCE) of Polavaram Irrigation Project of Rs 55,548 crore as approved by the technical advisory committee of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and immediately release funds accordingly to ensure the completion of the project.

The members also urged the state government not to reduce the storage capacity from 194 TMC at 45.72 metres (150 feet) and added that the project would bear desired fruit only then. In the round table meeting, held here on Wednesday, presided by the general secretary of KSO-AP Akkineni Bhavani Prasad, the members also demanded that the first benefits should reach the displaced families.

“The project should be implemented as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and as promised by the then Prime Minister in Parliament. The Centre should clear the RCE as approved by the CWC and release funds promptly. There should not be any issues in rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) as well and the Polavaram Project Authority should take steps for smooth and transparent implementation as per the design finalised by statutory authorities,” the members said.

Former agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao recalled that former union FM Arun Jaitley promised to release funds necessary to complete the project. He added as the state government has been executing the project on behalf of Centre, both governments should ensure that the interests of the state are not compromised.