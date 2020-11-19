STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reiterates support to Amaravati, says will discuss the issue with BJP

Later, addressing the party members, he said the  party will continue to question the government and come to power by strengthening the party. 

Published: 19th November 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Clarifying that his party’s stand on Amaravati remains unchanged, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said they have even filed an affidavit, making their stand clear on Amaravati as the capital, in the High Court also. 

Addressing a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Amaravati at the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said that the BJP top leadership has clarified that they are seeing Amaravati as the capital city. “The BJP state unit has made a resolution making Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh capital city a day before I visited Delhi,’’ he recalled.

Pawan Kalyan went on to add that the YSRC government had till now revealed clearly that Amaravati is not the capital city. “ I will discuss the capital city issue with BJP,’’ he told the JAC representatives.

Later, addressing the party members, he said the party will continue to question the government and come to power by strengthening the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Andhra High Court Amravati
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp