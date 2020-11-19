Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reiterates support to Amaravati, says will discuss the issue with BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Clarifying that his party’s stand on Amaravati remains unchanged, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said they have even filed an affidavit, making their stand clear on Amaravati as the capital, in the High Court also.

Addressing a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Amaravati at the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said that the BJP top leadership has clarified that they are seeing Amaravati as the capital city. “The BJP state unit has made a resolution making Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh capital city a day before I visited Delhi,’’ he recalled.

Pawan Kalyan went on to add that the YSRC government had till now revealed clearly that Amaravati is not the capital city. “ I will discuss the capital city issue with BJP,’’ he told the JAC representatives.

Later, addressing the party members, he said the party will continue to question the government and come to power by strengthening the party.