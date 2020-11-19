Thrashed driver returns Rs 5,000 to MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An auto driver, who was thrashed by Adoni MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy’s followers recently, returned Rs 5,000 given to him by the YSRC legislator to cover his medical expenses, through postal money order, after being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Ravi was thrashed by YSRC activists at Adoni on November 5 while discussing the condition of bad roads with another person. A YSRC activist, who overheard the conversation, immediately mobilised the followers of the MLA and attacked him. Later, they allegedly took him to the MLA’s office and beat him there. However, Ravi managed to escape and reached the local government hospital and got himself admitted for treatment.

Meanwhile, BJP, TDP, CPM, CPI and Congress leaders reached the hospital and staged a protest against the high handedness of MLA’s followers. An embarrassed Sai Prasad Reddy visited the hospital and gave Rs 5,000 to Ravi towards medical expenses.