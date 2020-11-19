STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tungabhadra Pushkarams set to begin at 1.21 pm tomorrow

The river passes through the mandals of Mantralayam, Kodumur and Kurnool before merging with the Krishna.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Twelve-day Tungabhadra Pushkarams will commence at 1.21 pm on Friday as the state government issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday. According to the Endowments Department, pandits from both the Telugu states who took part in Daivagna Sammelanam in Visakhapatnam on October 10, resolved that the pushkarams should commence from 1.21 pm on November 20. 

The river passes through the mandals of Mantralayam, Kodumur and Kurnool before merging with the Krishna.Kurnool police, meanwhile, have deployed nearly 5,000 police personnel even as the district administration, which has arranged 23 pushkar ghats in the above mentioned mandals, is expecting convergence of lakhs of pilgrims.

Pilgrims from different parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharastra are expected to attend the 12-day fete. “Safety and protection of the pilgrims and devotees are our focus. Bomb disposal and access control teams have been deployed; CC cameras, drones, door-frame and hand-held metal detectors, deep search mine detectors and explosive vapour detectors are also being used to ensure tight security,” Kurnool SP K Fakeerappa said.

Three additional SPs, 14 DSPs, 46 CIs, 99 SIs, 413 ASIs and head constables, 927 police constables, 300 home guards, 84 woman police constables, 25 women home guards, four sections of AR platoons, four section of APSP platoons, nine special party teams, 34 access control teams, four dog squad teams and 24 members of the bomb disposable team have been pressed into service in total.  “The bandobust will continue from Thursday evening till the final day of the pushkaralu. Police personnel from Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor and Prakasam districts have been deployed,” the SP added. 

