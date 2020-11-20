STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amul to collect milk in Prakasam from November 20

As many as 141 cooperative societies with women dairy farmers have been formed to facilitate procurement of more milk by Amul.

Amul Gold milk packets

Image of Amul Gold milk packets used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Amul is set to start the milk collection process from 201 select points located at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Prakasam district on Friday on a pilot basis. District Collector P Bhaskar at an official meeting here on Thursday reviewed arrangements for launching Amul operations. He sanctioned Rs 7 lakh for installation of necessary equipment at Ongole dairy, where the collected milk will be stored. He directed the Ongole dairy officials to complete the installation of equipment within two days. 

A 16-member technical team of Amul from Gujarat reached Ongole for installation of necessary software in computers at RBKs for effective monitoring of the milk collection from the centres. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the regular milk collection of Amul on November 26. So we have to complete all the necessary arrangements on a war-footing,” the Collector said. 

The authorities are making arrangements to procure maximum milk by forming new milk producers cooperative societies and promoting coordination among the existing groups at the ground level. They have already made 950 milk cans available in all the identified collection points. As many as 141 cooperative societies with women dairy farmers have been formed to facilitate procurement of more milk by Amul. Arrangements have also been made to collect milk from 7,000 women dairy farmers on the first day.

