Andhra government revises road user fees, agriculture vehicles exempted 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued The AP State Roads Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2020, so as to collect fees from vehicle users for using a section of roads, permanent and temporary bridges, bypasses and tunnels on State roads. The new rules will replace the previous ones issued in 2007.

However, the user fee will not be collected from any two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors used for agriculture purpose, combine harvesters and animal drawn vehicles.

As per the new rules, hereafter, the fee for use of a section of roads of four or more lanes shall, for the base year 2019-20, be the product of the length of such section multiplied by the following rates (car, jeep, van or light motor vehicle - base rate of fee per km will be Rs 0.90, for light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini-bus it will be Rs 1.8 per km, for bus or truck (two axles) it will be Rs 3.55 per km and for heavy construction machinery (HCM) or earthmoving equipment (EME) or multi-axle vehicle (MAV) (three or more axles), it will be Rs 8.90 per km.