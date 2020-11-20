STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government revises road user fees, agriculture vehicles exempted 

However, the user fee will not be collected from any two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors used for agriculture purpose, combine harvesters and animal drawn vehicles.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued The AP State Roads Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2020, so as to collect fees from vehicle users for using a section of roads, permanent and temporary bridges, bypasses and tunnels on State roads. The new rules will replace the previous ones issued in 2007. 

However, the user fee will not be collected from any two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors used for agriculture purpose, combine harvesters and animal drawn vehicles.

As per the new rules, hereafter, the fee for use of a section of roads of four or more lanes shall, for the base year 2019-20, be the product of the length of such section multiplied by the following rates (car, jeep, van or light motor vehicle - base rate of fee per km will be Rs 0.90, for light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini-bus it will be Rs 1.8 per km, for bus or truck (two axles) it will be Rs 3.55 per km and for heavy construction machinery (HCM) or earthmoving equipment (EME) or multi-axle vehicle (MAV) (three or more axles), it will be Rs 8.90 per km.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
andhra pradesh AP
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp