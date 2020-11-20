STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra MITS staff member Dr D Yuvarajan among world’s most cited scientists

Researchers at Stanford University, US recently published a list that represents the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:37 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Dr D Yuvarajan, a senior assistant professor from the department of mechanical engineering, Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) in Chittoor district has found a place in the list that represents the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists across the world.

Researchers at Stanford University, US recently published a list that represents the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The database was created by a team of experts led by Dr John Ioannidis of Stanford University, based on data from Scopus, which ranks journals and provides citation indices.

MITS principal Dr C Yuvarajan  said the exhaustive list has 1,59,683 scientists working in different fields, and 1,594 Indians, most of them faculty from eminent institutions such as IITs, are featured on it.

“Among the scholars on the list, the name of our senior assistant professor Dr D Yuvarajan has appeared. He got this recognition based on the analysis of citations, publications, h-index patent records etc.,” he added.

The college management, principal, HoD Dr P Suryanarayana Raju and others congratulated the assistant professor.  Speaking to TNIE, Dr Yuvarajan said he specialises in bio fuels and has published 83 research papers on different aspects of biofuels in various international journals. “My research papers were cited by several other researchers in their scientific papers world over. My h-index now stands at 43,” he said.

The scientist, who is ranked 1,523 on the list, said it was an honour to find his name among the top two per cent of scientists in the world. Dr Yuvarajan, who strongly believes bio fuels are the order of the future and help keep the environment pollution-free, said the support and encouragement he received from the MITS management was an important contributing factor in his achievement.

