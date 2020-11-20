Child-friendly police station inaugurated in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police launched a child-friendly police station on the premises of Machilipatnam police station on Thursday.

In order to provide a friendly atmosphere for children, one of the rooms in the station was painted with attractive drawings and cartoons. The officials also hired a caretaker whose duty is to build a cordial relationship with the children and rehabilitate the rescued kids with the help of women and child welfare department.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu said a total of six stations will come up in the district. “The main objective behind setting up child-friendly police stations is to protect the rights of children,” he maintained. SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal and other officials attended the inauguration event.