Crop loss in Prakasam district pegged at Rs 3.79 crore

Agriculture department officials are visiting the fields to assess crop damage in these mandals.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Reports of more crop damage are coming even after the agriculture department has conducted a preliminary survey across Prakasam district.

However, the agriculture department estimated the crop loss at Rs 3.79 crore in an extent of 2,885 acres across 15 mandals in the district due to the heavy rains, inflicting losses to more than 3,000 farmers. 

Farmers in Kandukur, Korisapadu, Kothapatnam, Jarugumalli, Ulavapadu  and Lingasamudram mandals suffered crop loss. 

Agriculture department officials are visiting the fields to assess crop damage in these mandals. 

As per the primary enumeration, crops such as paddy, cotton, Black gram, Red gram, Yellow gram, Bengal gram and castor oil were damaged in a large extent across several mandals. 

