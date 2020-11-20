STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Distribution of milch animals in Andhra from November 26

In the first phase, milch animals will be distributed to the beneficiaries in Prakasam, Kadapa and Chittoor districts and others will get them in the subsequent phases. 

Published: 20th November 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials during a meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Distribution of milch animals to the beneficiaries under the YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha schemes will commence on November 26. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the first phase of the distribution of livestock to the beneficiaries in 400 villages in the State through a videoconference. 

During a review meeting on the two schemes and procurement of the livestock for the distribution with the Animal Husbandry and Panchayat Raj department officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister was informed that a total of 5.68 lakh women beneficiaries of Aasara and Cheyutha schemes had opted for cow and buffalo, while another 2.49 lakh have preferred goats and sheep.

According to them, each unit of the livestock costs Rs 75,000 and the total cost of the project is Rs 5,386 crore. The Chief Minister sought details of beneficiaries district-wise and the livestock to be distributed to them. Officials said plans for distribution of 2,11,78 cows, 2,57,211 buffalos, 1,51,671 goats, 97,480 sheep have been made and every animal will be physically verified before distribution. 

The Chief Minister directed them to ensure that livestock being provided under the two schemes to the beneficiaries proved to be real sources of income. He asked the officials to issue a health card for the animals to be distributed and make sure health issues of those animals are updated by the veterinarians from time to time. 

“The purchase committee should be strong and it should also have representatives of insurance companies and bankers. At the same time, veterinary services should be further improved and the vacant posts should be filled at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said. He directed the Rythu Bharosa Kendras to monitor the health of the milch animals. “In case of any medical and health requirement of those animals, RBKs should act immediately,” the Chief Minister said and advised the officials to utilise the video-conference facilities at RBKs for veterinary services also. 

Further, he asked the officials to set up a call centre and ensure that chemicals-free feed and fodder for the livestock is provided to the beneficiaries in time. “Ensure that fodder and feed are natural as any chemicals in them might lead like health problems like cancer. Focus should be on organically produced milk and meat products,” he said and added such products will fetch a good price. He also asked them to promise an organic milk brand and at the same time create awareness about the same among women beneficiaries. 

Jagan also reviewed the status of the kirana shops set up under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara. According to officials, 78,000 kirana shops commenced operations in both rural and urban areas. 
Officials were also asked to take preferences of livelihood from 2.78 lakh new beneficiaries. 

