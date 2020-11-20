Local election will not be held before March, predicts TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former minister and senior TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy predicted that local elections in the State will not be held before March 2021.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Diwakar Reddy said neither the TDP nor the ruling YSRC want the local elections to be held now.

He said State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar’s tenure in the office is only till March 2021 while the present YSRC government has another three-and-a-half years.

He said while Nimmagadda Ramesh wants the elections to be held at the earliest, the State government is not ready for the same. The issue will get dragged on in the courts for some more time and it is public knowledge that the issues which are in courts might get dragged on for years, if not decades.

In a sarcastic comment on Jagan’s rule in the State, Diwakar Reddy said the President of the US, Donald Trump, has learnt lessons from the ‘effective’ administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He requested not to politicise Nandyal Salaam family’s suicide, while describing it as most sad and unfortunate incident. He dismissed any political link to those deaths.