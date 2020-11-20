STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power to conduct polls vested with EC, says IYR Krishna Rao

According to the provisions of the Constitution, the power to conduct elections is vested with the election commissioner.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:08 AM

IYR Krishna Rao, Former chief secretary, Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao has said that the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) being at loggerheads may lead to “another constitutional crisis”. Citing Article 243K of the Indian Constitution, he said that the power to conduct Panchayat elections is vested with the election commissioner, and described the actions of the government as “unwise”.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the former CS said, “The Andhra Pradesh government and the election commissioner are behaving in a way that could lead to another constitutional crisis. According to the provisions of the Constitution, the power to conduct elections is vested with the election commissioner. Consulting the government does not mean the decision is up to the State.”

According to article 243K of the Constitution, which IYR Krishna Rao cited, “The superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Panchayats shall be vested with the State Election Commission consisting of a State Election Commissioner appointed by the Governor.”

“If the State government interferes, then it may not just stop with the court pulling it up,” he said. He added that he was only highlighting the constitutional provisions and that if anybody is dissatisfied with the SEC’s conduct, the only remedy would be impeachment by Parliament.

