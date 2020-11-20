Sand reaches in Andhra Pradesh to be handed over to Central agencies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of Opposition leaders that the government is allocating sand reaches to private entities, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has made it clear that the sand reaches in the State will be handed over to Central government agencies/Central government PSUs.

The minister said that DMG (Department of Mining and Geology) has written letters to eight agencies, of which National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and MSDC have shown interest in taking over the sand reaches, adding that the contract will be given to the lowest bidder.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he said that Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has been intentionally spreading rumours that the State is handing over the sand reaches to private parties. It was Naidu who had looted huge amounts running into thousands of crores of rupees in the name of free sand policy, he alleged.

The State government introduced a new sand policy to put an end to the sand mafia in the State and supply sand in a transparent manner, he added.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) slammed Naidu for his baseless allegations on the new sand policy. Unlike the TDP government which encouraged large-scale illegal sand mining, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a ‘refined’ sand policy to put an end to all kinds of illegal activities, he asserted.