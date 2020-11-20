SEC again calls for meet to discuss poll preparedness, Andhra govt turns away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, the confrontation between State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and the State government continued, with the SEC reportedly telling the government to facilitate a videoconference with district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) — to take stock of the preparedness of the official machinery to hold the elections to gram panchayats — and the government declining.

The two-hour videoconference was scheduled from 10 am on Thursday, as sought by the SEC, but there was no response from the government.Ramesh Kumar, in a previous communication to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, conveyed his intention to hold the videoconference. But Sawhney said the situation is not conducive to hold elections, and added that a meeting to assess the official machinery’s preparedness is not necessary now, though further consultations may be held once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Ramesh Kumar reportedly wanted to hold the videoconference again on Thursday, but didn’t get a response from the government. Sources said the SEC is planning to call on the Governor again and apprise him of the non-cooperation from the government, and bring to his notice the remarks made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani).

Sources said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly took stock of the developments related to the SEC over the past two days with ministers who were at Amaravati. Meanwhile, Kodali Nani again lashed out at Ramesh Kumar, accusing him of acting on the directions of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu. “We have utmost respect for the post of the SEC,” he said, and added that the SEC has the responsibility to discuss the conduct of elections with the government.

