STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEC again calls for meet to discuss poll preparedness, Andhra govt turns away

The two-hour videoconference was scheduled from 10 am on Thursday, as sought by the SEC, but there was no response from the government.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representation. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, the confrontation between State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and the State government continued, with the SEC reportedly telling the government to facilitate a videoconference with district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) — to take stock of the preparedness of the official machinery to hold the elections to gram panchayats — and the government declining.

The two-hour videoconference was scheduled from 10 am on Thursday, as sought by the SEC, but there was no response from the government.Ramesh Kumar, in a previous communication to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, conveyed his intention to hold the videoconference. But Sawhney said the situation is not conducive to hold elections, and added that a meeting to assess the official machinery’s preparedness is not necessary now, though further consultations may be held once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Ramesh Kumar reportedly wanted to hold the videoconference again on Thursday, but didn’t get a response from the government. Sources said the SEC is planning to call on the Governor again and apprise him of the non-cooperation from the government, and bring to his notice the remarks made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani).

Sources said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly took stock of the developments related to the SEC over the past two days with ministers who were at Amaravati. Meanwhile, Kodali Nani again lashed out at Ramesh Kumar, accusing him of acting on the directions of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu. “We have utmost respect for the post of the SEC,” he said, and added that the SEC has the responsibility to discuss the conduct of elections with the government.

‘Planning to meet Guv’
Sources said the SEC is planning to meet the Governor again and apprise him of the non-cooperation from the govt

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra polls andhra election Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp