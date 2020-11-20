Take steps for houses for poor scheme launch: Ranganadha Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju has instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to start the prestigious ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ under the Navaratnalu scheme, which is all set to commence on December 25.

Holding a review meeting with Housing department officials at Tadepalli on Thursday, the minister said that the government will distribute house site pattas along with house sanctioned letters to eligible beneficiaries. Asserting that the government is committed to constructing quality houses in a time-bound manner, he directed the officials to take steps to complete the project soon.

Out of over 30 lakh beneficiaries identified so far, the government has decided to construct 15 lakh houses in phase-1, he said.