Andhra Pradesh records 1,221 fresh COVID-19 cases against 1,829 more recoveries

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,221 new cases emerged in the State in the last 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, taking the COVID-19 count to 8,59,932. With another 1,829 patients discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the State, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,37,630. The COVID toll rose to 6,920 with 10 more fatalities. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 15,382.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 66,002 confirmatory tests, including 23,331 Rapid Antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 94,74,870.

East Godavari reported the highest number of 202 cases, followed by Krishna with 198, Chittoor with 175, West Godavari with 145 and Guntur with 144. The daily count of five districts was above 100 and eight districts was below 100. The lowest number of 19 cases were recorded in Kurnool.

East Godavari continued to top the list with the total corona tally of 1,21,325 cases, followed by West Godavari with 91,313, Chittoor with 82,816, Guntur with 71,776 and Anantapur with 66,385. Kurnool got the lowest number of 215 active cases, followed by Vizianagaram with 218. The highest number of 4,881 active cases were recorded in East Godavari, followed by Krishna with 2,107, Guntur with 1,724 and West Godavari with 1,319.

Of the total 10 fatalities, Chittoor and Krishna reported two deaths each, East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each. Chittoor with a toll of 818 continued to top the list, followed by Guntur with 642, East Godavari with 630, Krishna with 619, Anantapur with 584, Prakasam with 577 and Visakhapatnam with 531. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 233 deaths in the State.