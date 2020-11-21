Auto driver suicide: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets victim's kin, assures support

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday assured justice to Mabunisa, mother-in-law of auto-driver Abdul Salaam who reportedly committed suicide with his family alleging police harassment.

The CM, who interacted with Mabunisa and her family members at APSP guest house before returning to Vijayawada after participating in Tungabhadra Pushkaralu,also announced an outsourcing job for her daughter Sajida, and transfer of her son Samshavalli, a senior assistant in DMHO-Anantapur, to Nandyal. Mabunisa thanked the Chief Minister for the financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh, which she received from the district collector on behalf of the government.

Acting on the directions of the Chief Minister, district collector G Veerapandian had Samshavalli transferred to the medical and health office in Nandyal immediately. Deputy CM (Minorities welfare) B Amzad Basha, ministers Buggana Rajendranath and G Jayaram, and MLAs Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy and Hafeez Khan were also present.

MLC seat offered to former Tirupati MP's son

The family members of former Tirupati MP B Durga Prasad called on the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Friday. Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who accompanied them, told the media that the wife and son of the late MP met the Chief Minister, who promised an MLC post to the son of late MP in first vacant position in the Legislative Council, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy said the Chief Minister has stood by his family ever since his father died due to COVID-19. He said the Chief Minister has promised an MLC post for him in first vacant position in the legislative council and his family would be grateful to Jagan forever.He said that he would strive for the victory of the YSRC in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.