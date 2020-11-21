STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Auto driver suicide: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets victim's kin, assures support

The CM, who interacted with the victim's mother-in-law, announced an outsourcing job for her daughter Sajida, and transfer of her son Samshavalli, a senior assistant in DMHO-Anantapur, to Nandyal.

Published: 21st November 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with relatives of Salaam, who committed suicide along with his family, in Kurnool on Friday

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with relatives of Salaam, who committed suicide along with his family, in Kurnool on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday assured justice to Mabunisa, mother-in-law of auto-driver Abdul Salaam who reportedly committed suicide with his family alleging police harassment.

The CM, who interacted with Mabunisa and her family members at APSP guest house before returning to Vijayawada after participating in Tungabhadra Pushkaralu,also announced an outsourcing job for her daughter Sajida, and transfer of her son Samshavalli, a senior assistant in DMHO-Anantapur, to Nandyal. Mabunisa thanked the Chief Minister for the financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh, which she received from the district collector on behalf of the government. 

Acting on the directions of the Chief Minister, district collector G Veerapandian had Samshavalli transferred to the medical and health office in Nandyal immediately. Deputy CM (Minorities welfare) B Amzad Basha, ministers Buggana Rajendranath and G Jayaram, and MLAs Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy and Hafeez Khan were also present. 

MLC seat offered to former Tirupati MP's son

The family members of former Tirupati MP B Durga Prasad called on the Chief Minister at his camp office  in Tadepalli near Vijayawada  on  Friday. Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who accompanied them, told the media that the wife and son of the late MP met the Chief Minister, who promised an MLC post to the son of late MP in first vacant position in the Legislative Council, he said. 

Speaking on the occasion, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy said the Chief Minister has stood by his family ever since his father died due to COVID-19. He said the Chief Minister has promised an MLC post for him in first vacant position in the legislative council and his family would be grateful to Jagan forever.He said that he would strive for the victory of the YSRC in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh auto driver AP auto driver suicide YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Abdul Salaam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp