Bhogapuram airport will handle all commercial operations: YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy

Published: 21st November 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram airport, YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy said on Friday, adding all commercial operations will be shifted there from the Vizag airport. 

"The present international airport in Vizag is under the Navy's control and there are strict guidelines that need to be followed. Also there are problems with regard to landing and take off of flights. These are the reasons why the government decided to develop the Bhogapuram greenfield airport," he told mediapersons here. 

He noted that the Begumpet airport was shut down for commercial operations after the international facility in Shamshabad was commissioned. "Neither the TDP nor any other party has any right to criticise the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the proposed airport," the YSRC MP said.

Describing the conduct of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as biased, Vijayasai Reddy said the SEC was playing to the tunes of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He criticised the SEC for not following the constitutional guidelines.

"The SEC, who postponed the panchayat polls when the State was recording less than 10 COVID cases a day, is now trying to hold the elections even as hundreds of cases are being registered and the fear of a second wave is looming large," Reddy said. 

Referring to the Polavaram project, he said there is nothing wrong in installing the statue of YS Rajashekar Reddy as the Polavaram project was initiated by the former Chief Minister. 

