STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

File objections on draft rolls by December 15: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand has requested political parties and general public to file claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls by December 15.

Published: 21st November 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand has requested political parties and general public to file claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls by December 15. As part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral rolls with January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, the draft electoral rolls were published on November 16.

On Friday, the CEO convened a meeting with the representatives of political parties in his chambers at the Secretariat and informed them that claims and objections on the draft rolls will be received till December 15. After the disposal of the claims and objections, final electoral rolls will be published on January 15, 2021. 

He said that a special campaign will be organised on November 28 and 29 and December 12 and 13 (Saturdays and  Sundays). A booth-level officer, along with booth level agents appointed by the political parties, will be available on these special campaign days at the respective polling stations to receive the applications, guide the applicants and clear their doubts.  

All the electors/eligible citizens, who attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021 and those missed to enrol themselves on earlier occasions, can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections regarding draft electoral rolls till December 15.

While filing their applications, all the citizens/electors should provide the information accurately in all the columns of the relevant Form-6, 7, 8 and 8A. All such applications can also be filed online at http://www.nvsp.in.

During the meeting, the CEO distributed hard disks containing copies of draft electoral rolls to the representatives of political parties and informed them that the same have been uploaded on the website www.ceoandhra.nic.in.

Stating that the elections for two Teacher MLC constituencies will be held in March 2021, the CEO sought the cooperation of political parties for enrolment of voters. He said that around 30,000 teachers enrolled so far and wanted the remaining to be enrolled as voters by December 31, the last date for enrolment.

Asserting that the role of booth level agents is immense in preparing a foolproof voters’ list, the CEO appealed to all the political parties to appoint booth level representatives. He also sought the support of political parties for enrolling new voters.

Stating that the enrolment of new voters was taken up after rationalisation of polling stations, he said the State has a total of 45,917 polling stations. YSR Congress spokesperson Narayana Murthy, TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad, J Vilson from the CPI and J Prabhakar from the CPM attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh draft rolls Andhra Pradesh elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp