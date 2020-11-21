File objections on draft rolls by December 15: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand has requested political parties and general public to file claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls by December 15. As part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral rolls with January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, the draft electoral rolls were published on November 16.

On Friday, the CEO convened a meeting with the representatives of political parties in his chambers at the Secretariat and informed them that claims and objections on the draft rolls will be received till December 15. After the disposal of the claims and objections, final electoral rolls will be published on January 15, 2021.

He said that a special campaign will be organised on November 28 and 29 and December 12 and 13 (Saturdays and Sundays). A booth-level officer, along with booth level agents appointed by the political parties, will be available on these special campaign days at the respective polling stations to receive the applications, guide the applicants and clear their doubts.

All the electors/eligible citizens, who attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021 and those missed to enrol themselves on earlier occasions, can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections regarding draft electoral rolls till December 15.

While filing their applications, all the citizens/electors should provide the information accurately in all the columns of the relevant Form-6, 7, 8 and 8A. All such applications can also be filed online at http://www.nvsp.in.

During the meeting, the CEO distributed hard disks containing copies of draft electoral rolls to the representatives of political parties and informed them that the same have been uploaded on the website www.ceoandhra.nic.in.

Stating that the elections for two Teacher MLC constituencies will be held in March 2021, the CEO sought the cooperation of political parties for enrolment of voters. He said that around 30,000 teachers enrolled so far and wanted the remaining to be enrolled as voters by December 31, the last date for enrolment.

Asserting that the role of booth level agents is immense in preparing a foolproof voters’ list, the CEO appealed to all the political parties to appoint booth level representatives. He also sought the support of political parties for enrolling new voters.

Stating that the enrolment of new voters was taken up after rationalisation of polling stations, he said the State has a total of 45,917 polling stations. YSR Congress spokesperson Narayana Murthy, TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad, J Vilson from the CPI and J Prabhakar from the CPM attended the meeting.