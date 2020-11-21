Heated arguments in Andhra Pradesh HC over Amaravati construction works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday witnessed heated arguments during a hearing on a batch of habeas corpus petitions. Hearing the arguments over the petitions, the bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Uma Devi observed that stopping the construction works of some of the buildings in Amaravati, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore public money, mid way is a "mindless action".

Objecting to the comments of the bench, government special advocate SS Prasad said that the judges in the bench are not part of the three-member division bench dealing with the petitions regarding the capital city lands. He further pointed out that today’s hearing was on habeas corpus petitions and not capital city lands’ issue.

Prasad argued that the capital city is an administrative issue and the courts should not intervene in the matters of policy decisions. Bench asked him not to make such comments. Justice Rakesh Kumar said he felt anguished seeing the incomplete constructions on the way to the High Court.

At that point, Prasad observed that he felt coming to the High Court is like coming into a desert as there is no availability of even tea and food and in case of ill health, there is no scope for immediate medical attention.

When the Bench questioned how a MP can comment on the court’s verdict during a TV debate, Prasad said it is common to make such comments if they do not like the verdict and it is not contempt of court. Then, the bench asked him in which way such comments are not contempt of court. After the arguments, hearing in the case was adjourned to November 23.