Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Varotsavalu from November 23 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Varotsavalu will be held in government and aided schools across the State from November 23 to 28, said Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu.

The objective of the programme is to review the implementation of the scheme and verify if students received the student kits under the scheme and got their uniform stitched, inform the mothers that stitching charges will be credited into their account, and create an awareness among students about the benefits of the scheme.Vidya Kanuka scheme was launched on October 8 for the benefit of 42.34 lakh students in 46,593 schools.