Active COVID-19 infections under 15,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, there was a decline in the Covid-19 deaths reported in the 24 hours.

Published: 22nd November 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Health worker carefully seals the cap of VTM after collecting sample for ccoronavirus at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Health worker carefully seals the cap of VTM after collecting sample for ccoronavirus at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High recoveries in the recent past have brought active cases in the state under 15,000. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, another 1,765 patients were cured even as 1,160 infections emerged in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. 

East Godavari, which has reported the highest number of positives (1.21 lakh) in the state, also has the highest 4,640 active cases, and Kurnool has the lowest 203. Apart from Kurnool, six more districts have less than 1,000 active cases each. 

With the fresh additions, the overall recoveries have jumped to 8.39 lakh even as the Covid-19 aggregate in Andhra Pradesh has reached 8.61 lakh. The 1,160 new infections emerged from the 68,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours. While there was a fall in the number of people testing positive in a day in East and West Godavari, Krishna district reported the sharpest spike of 189 infections on Saturday. Eight districts reported under 100 new cases, with Kurnool being the lowest (23). Vizianagaram saw its tally grow by just 42 cases.  

Meanwhile, there was a decline in the Covid-19 deaths reported in the 24 hours. Out of the seven casualties, two were reported from Chittoor, and one each from Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Krishna. Chittoor has so far reported 820 deaths, the highest among the 13 districts, while Vizianagaram reported lowest 233. Apart from Vizag, Viziangaram and Srikakulam, four other districts did not report any casualty on the day.

Over 95L samples tested 

The overall Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 9 per cent and so far 95.43 lakh sample tests have been conducted. East Godavari still has the highest number of 4,640 active Covid-19 cases after 1,16,219 recoveries and 631 deaths. Kurnool has the lowest number of 203 active cases. Apart from Kurnool, six more districts have less than 1,000 active cases each 

