Classes for 8th standard students from Monday in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said that classes for students of class 8 will begin from Monday, by strictly following COVID-19 protocol. It may be recalled that the classes for 9th and 10th standard students began in all government schools on November 2 after a gap of seven months.

The education minister said that parents are expressing their willingness to send their wards to schools. Keeping this in view, the government has decided to resume classes for the students of class VIII also.

The classes will be held on alternate days for classes 8 and 9 students, while classes for class 10 students will be conducted every day. Steps are also being taken to conduct classes for the students of classes 6 and 7 from December 14, he informed.

Suresh also said that based on the situation on December 14, a decision will be taken to resume classes for students of classes 1 to 5 after Sankranti. At present, the classes are being conducted for the students from 9 am to 1:45 pm. With temperatures decreasing gradually during the winter, directions have been given to the officials to conduct classes from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity rate among schools and college students and teachers in the State has stood at a low of 0.3 per cent eight days after the schools were reopened. Classes for ninth, tenth and second year Intermediate students resumed in the State on November 2.