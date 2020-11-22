STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Countdown for four fishing harbours begins in Andhra Pradesh

Tender process for 4 harbours will be completed by December 15 and works will commence soon after, says CM

Published: 22nd November 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 09:05 AM

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for four fishing harbours and 25 aqua hubs virtually on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for four fishing harbours and 25 aqua hubs virtually on the occasion of the World Fisheries Day at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his government’s commitment to change the lives of fisherfolk in the State for the better, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for four fishing harbours and 25 aqua hubs, marking the occasion of World Fisheries Day. 

The four fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne in Nellore, Uppada in East Godavari district, Nizampatnam in Guntur district and Machilipatnam in Krishna district will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore. 

Addressing the fishermen through a videoconference on the occasion, the Chief Minister said by December 15, tender process will be completed for the four fishing harbours and works will commence soon after. Shortly, another four fishing harbours at Budagatlapalem in Srikakulam district, Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district, Biyyapu Tippa in West Godavari district and Kothapatnam in Prakasam district will be set up, he added.

Stating that wherever there is a need, aqua hubs will be set up, the Chief Minister said it is another step to bring about a change in the lives of aqua farmers and develop aqua industries in the State. 

Main objective of the aqua hubs is to provide better quality fish, prawns and other seafood and improve the domestic consumption by at least 30 per cent, thereby the demand.  “To ensure optimum remunerative price, the aqua hubs will be interlinked with the proposed Janata Bazaars,” he asserted. 

The Chief Minister said steps were also taken to finalise the tenders of three ports — Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Bhavanapadu — to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore, in 2-3 months. 

“In spite of 974 km long coast, the second longest in the country, and being rich in marine and aqua resources, the lives of fisherfolk in the State are most pitiable,” he observed.  Stating that he observed the sorry plight of the fisherfolk during his padayatra, the Chief Minister said they are bereft of good education, good houses and remunerative price for their produce in spite of risking their lives day and night. 

“Due to lack of conducive atmosphere in the State, many fishermen migrate to other States like Gujarat to eke out a living, but get caught by authorities of Pakistan and Bangladesh while fishing in international waters when accidentally straying near to the coasts of those countries.

For years, they suffer in those foreign jails. When I was explained about these, I was moved and promised to change it when I come to power. After forming the government, our MPs brought pressure on the Centre and our fishermen got released from those jails. I was very happy,” he said. 

Jagan said unlike the previous government, which failed to pay proper compensation to the fishermen during the fishing ban period between April 15 to June 15, Rs 10,000 per each fishermen family as a compensation was provided last November. A total of Rs  102.33 crore was provided to 1,02,332 families and the compensation was not limited to those operating mechanised boats but was also paid to those eking out living by fishing on country boats. “Again extending a helping hand during the Covid-19 crisis,  Rs 110 crore compensation was credited to the bank accounts of 1,09,237 fishermen families,” he said.  

“Power for Rs 1.50 per unit is benefiting 55,000 aqua farmers, though it puts an additional burden of Rs 720 crore on the State exchequer. We have appointed 794 fisheries assistants at the RBKs for assisting aqua farmers. Further, to ensure quality fish/prawn feed, the AP Fish Feed Ordinance was issued along with the Aquaculture Seed Quality Control Ordinance. The Aquaculture Development Authority was set up,” he elaborated. The Chief Minister said works of Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University will commence in 3-4 months.Later, he interacted with fishermen and their representatives . Minister for Fisheries S Appalaraju and officials were present.

